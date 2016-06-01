June 1 VGP NV

* Says the logistics real estate specialist Realogis has arranged three rental contracts of around 22,000 square meter space in total in VGP Park Hamburg

* VGP to start with the speculative construction of 40,000 square meters of new building space at the conveniently-located hub Source text: bit.ly/20SB8Yx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)