June 1 Lewis Group Ltd
* Lewis has appointed an independent sub-committee of board
to consider allegations by Mr Woollam levelled against
aforementioned directors,
* David Woollam addressed a letter to board demanding it
starts proceedings to declare CEO, CFO, Independent Non-Exec
chairman and independent Non-Exec Director delinquent directors
* It is lewis's intention to apply to court for setting
aside of woollam's demand on grounds that it is frivolous,
vexatious and without merit
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: