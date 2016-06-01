BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 1 IDM SA w upadlosci ukladowej :
* Says conditions for sale of shares in limited liability company by its unit Electus to Royal Investments sp. z o.o. has not been met
* Informed about the deal on May 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources