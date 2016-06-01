June 1 D Carnegie & Co AB :

* Prepares listing of bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm

* Says had issued senior unsecured bonds with a tenor of three years with final maturity in April 2019

* Bond loan amounts to 1,000 million Swedish crowns ($120.30 million) and carries a floating interest rate of 3m STIBOR + 400 basis points Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3124 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)