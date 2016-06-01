BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 1 Victoria Park AB :
* Sells property in Eskilstuna
* Property value is 43 million Swedish crowns ($5.17 million)
* Transaction takes place as a company transfer
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources