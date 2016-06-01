BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 1 Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles Sociedad Holding de Mercados y Sistemas Financieros (BME) :
* Volumes traded in May at 48.37 billion euros, down by 42.7 percent year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources