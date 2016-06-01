BRIEF-Delta Galil Industries' Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Delta Galil Industries - started to run Vietnamese factory with 750 new employees in QRT, and are on track to have first orders shipped in April 2017
June 1 Contravir Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Contravir initiates head-to-head phase 2a clinical study of cmx157 versus. viread for treating hepatitis b
* Contravir pharmaceuticals inc says final results from this study are expected in q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Delta Galil Industries - started to run Vietnamese factory with 750 new employees in QRT, and are on track to have first orders shipped in April 2017
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017