BRIEF-Delta Galil Industries' Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Delta Galil Industries - started to run Vietnamese factory with 750 new employees in QRT, and are on track to have first orders shipped in April 2017
June 1 Husky Energy Inc
* On track to complete eight projects by end of 2016, which are expected to contribute close to 90,000 bbls/day of new production
* Combined production from Lloyd thermals and Tucker is expected to exceed 100,000 bbls/day in second half of year
* "Husky can generate enough cash to maintain current production levels with wti oil prices in mid-$30s us"
* For 2016, an increase in wti oil prices from $40 to $50 us on an annualized basis is expected to generate about $800 million in free cash flow
* At least 18 additional thermal projects in Lloyd region have been identified for advancement
* Oil prices above mid-$30s are expected to produce free cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017