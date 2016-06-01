BRIEF-Delta Galil Industries' Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Delta Galil Industries - started to run Vietnamese factory with 750 new employees in QRT, and are on track to have first orders shipped in April 2017
June 1 Range Resources Corp
* Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 on its common stock for q2
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017