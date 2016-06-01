BRIEF-Delta Galil Industries' Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Delta Galil Industries - started to run Vietnamese factory with 750 new employees in QRT, and are on track to have first orders shipped in April 2017
June 1 Nel ASA :
* Announces establishment of NEL Hydrogen Solutions, a system- and integration provider for global hydrogen industry
* Hydrogen Solutions division to focus on new markets, like California and Japan Source text: bit.ly/1O4JV8N
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Delta Galil Industries - started to run Vietnamese factory with 750 new employees in QRT, and are on track to have first orders shipped in April 2017
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017