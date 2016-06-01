June 1 Mercado Alternativo Bursatil (MAB):

* Silvercode Investments Socimi to start trading on Spain's alternative market MAB on June 2

* Silvercode Investments Socimi listing reference price is 1.11 euro per share, overall valuation is at 80.25 million euro ($89.58 million)

