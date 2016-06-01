BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 1 Mercado Alternativo Bursatil (MAB):
* Silvercode Investments Socimi to start trading on Spain's alternative market MAB on June 2
* Silvercode Investments Socimi listing reference price is 1.11 euro per share, overall valuation is at 80.25 million euro ($89.58 million)
Source text: bit.ly/25AzPnS
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8959 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources