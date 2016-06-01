BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 1 FCA
* FCA fines CT Capital Ltd for failures related to PPI complaint handling
* Has today fined CT Capital Ltd £2,360,900 for serious failings in its historic payment protection insurance (PPI) complaint handling processes Source text: (bit.ly/20SVmRO)
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources