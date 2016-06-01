BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 1 Partners Group Holding AG :
* To acquire PCI Pharma Services
* Company is being sold by Frazier Healthcare Partners
* Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed
* Frazier will retain a minority investment in the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources