BRIEF-Delta Galil Industries' Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Delta Galil Industries - started to run Vietnamese factory with 750 new employees in QRT, and are on track to have first orders shipped in April 2017
June 1 J C Penney Co Inc :
* Recent business performance has delivered positive comparable store sales quarter to date through memorial day
* Senior secured term loan facility is currently set to mature in May 2018
* Company expects to complete refinancing transaction in June
* J C Penney announces plans to refinance $2.25 billion real estate term loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017