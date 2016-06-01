BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 1 (Reuters) -
* Goldman Sachs said to cut dozens of investment banking jobs - Bloomberg citing sources
* Job cuts in London,NY, Hong Kong and are in addition to bank's annual 5 percent cull of employees deemed underperformers - Bloomberg citing sources Source text -(bloom.bg/24izwrU) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources