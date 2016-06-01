June 1 Ford Motor Co

* Ford issues safety recall for vehicles containing certain takata airbag inflators

* Expanded recall follows takata's notification to the u.s. Nhtsa that certain of its airbag inflators are defective

* A total of 1,898,728 vehicles now are affected by this safety recall

* Vehicles affected by takata action are also 2007-2010 lincoln mkx, 2006-2011 lincoln mkz, zephyr and mercury milan vehicles built in north america

* Vehicles affected by takata action are 2007-2010 ford edge, 2006-2011 ford fusion, 2005-2011 ford mustang, 2007-2011 ford ranger

* Not aware of any injuries associated with these passenger side frontal inflators in any ford vehicles related to this safety recall

* Driver side airbag inflators in these vehicles are not included in this recall