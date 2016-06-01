June 1 London Stock Exchange Group:

* Expect to make "continued" good progress on discussions with regulators in coming months- Deutsche Boerse CEO Carsten Kengeter

* LSE Group says anti-trust applications will be filed late in the month of june - conf call

* Deutsche Borse CEO says LCH and Eurex will remain separate clearing houses after deal - conf call

* No need to speculate at all on German state of Hesse review of merger- Deutsche Boerse CEO Carsten Kengeter

* LSE's Xavier Rolet says expects to make announcement regarding sale of Russell Investment shortly

* LSE's Xavier Rolet says no need to increase capital at LSEG clearing houses for now