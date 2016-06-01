BRIEF-Alcentra Capital corporation announces offering of common stock
* Alcentra Capital corporation announces offering of common stock
June 1 London Stock Exchange Group:
* Expect to make "continued" good progress on discussions with regulators in coming months- Deutsche Boerse CEO Carsten Kengeter
* LSE Group says anti-trust applications will be filed late in the month of june - conf call
* Deutsche Borse CEO says LCH and Eurex will remain separate clearing houses after deal - conf call
* No need to speculate at all on German state of Hesse review of merger- Deutsche Boerse CEO Carsten Kengeter
* LSE's Xavier Rolet says expects to make announcement regarding sale of Russell Investment shortly
* LSE's Xavier Rolet says no need to increase capital at LSEG clearing houses for now
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as bank and energy shares, pinched by housing market jitters and lower oil prices, weighed on the market.