* Smartphone shipments expected to hit 1.48 billion in 2016
and grow to 1.84 billion in 2020
* Expects large markets like united states, western europe,
and china to see low single digit growth rates in 2016
* Expects japan and canada markets to contract by 6.4% and
6.9%, respectively in 2016
* Worldwide smartphone growth forecast to slow to 3.1% in
2016 as focus shifts to device lifecycles, according to idc
* New 2016 shipment forecast is 2.6 percent points lower
than previous forecast for 2016 on basis of continued slowdown
in "mature markets" and china
* Believes apple can bring iphone back to growth in 2017 and
beyond supported by its early trade-in program as well as lower
cost iphone se
