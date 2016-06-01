BRIEF-Patriot National files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Further company coverage:
June 1 Signals Group
* Signals Group raises $10 million in new funding round with Qumra Capital
* New funding will be used to accelerate plans to recruit employees in united states , europe and israel
* Alcentra Capital corporation announces offering of common stock