BRIEF-SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple-leveraged ETF - WSJ
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources
June 1 Exelon Corp :
* Exelon says Limerick unit 2 is shut
* The 1,150-megawatt plant was operating at full power by early Wednesday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a report.
* The company did not say when and why was the unit shut or how long the outage would last Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru and Scott DiSavino in New York)
TORONTO, May 16 A hacker who stole almost two million customer email addresses from Canada's largest telecommunications company sought payment from BCE Inc's Bell Canada before posting some of the data online, a company spokesman said.