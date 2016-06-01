BRIEF-SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple-leveraged ETF - WSJ
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources
June 1 UK's CMA:
* UK's CMA says reasonable grounds for believing that undertakings offered by Hain Frozen Foods UK Ltd, or modified version of them might be accepted by the CMA Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1RQpAiL) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
TORONTO, May 16 A hacker who stole almost two million customer email addresses from Canada's largest telecommunications company sought payment from BCE Inc's Bell Canada before posting some of the data online, a company spokesman said.