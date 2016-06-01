BRIEF-Neophotonics says Sandra Waechter appointed interim CFO
* Neophotonics Corp - Waechter will serve as interim CFO until such time as company completes its on-going search for a new chief financial officer
June 1 Emera Inc :
* Files for shelf
* May offer from time to time up to $800 million of unsecured, subordinated notes, in one or more transactions during 25 month period ending July 2018 Source text (1.usa.gov/1Y2NTRr) Further company coverage:
* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc begins production of new ‘mustang’ iron ore pellet at its United Taconite Mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: