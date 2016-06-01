CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as banks and energy firms reverse gains
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as bank and energy shares, pinched by housing market jitters and lower oil prices, weighed on the market.
June 1 Bon-Ton Stores Inc:
* Entered into an agreement of purchase and sale for a sale-leaseback transaction with United Trust Fund Limited Partnership
* Agreed to sell to UTF a real estate portfolio comprised of three retail department store locations in two states
* Bon-Ton will convey portfolio to UTF for an aggregate sales price of at least $44.935 million - SEC filing Source text (1.usa.gov/1O5AtSr) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 16 A settlement between Arab Bank Plc and Americans who accused it of facilitating militant attacks in Israel is in jeopardy after U.S. judges said they may not have jurisdiction over an appeal that would determine how much the bank should pay.