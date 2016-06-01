BRIEF-Neophotonics says Sandra Waechter appointed interim CFO
* Neophotonics Corp - Waechter will serve as interim CFO until such time as company completes its on-going search for a new chief financial officer
June 1 Clearside Biomedical Inc
* Clearside Biomedical Inc sees IPO of 7.2 million shares of its common stock - sec filing
* Clearside biomedical inc sees IPO priced at $7 per share
* Clearside Biomedical Inc had Previously Expected Ipo Of 4 Mln Shares Of Its Common Stock To Be Priced Between $14 and $16 each Source text: 1.usa.gov/1Vwf1aU (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc begins production of new ‘mustang’ iron ore pellet at its United Taconite Mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: