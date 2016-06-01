June 1 Clearside Biomedical Inc

* Clearside Biomedical Inc sees IPO of 7.2 million shares of its common stock - sec filing

* Clearside biomedical inc sees IPO priced at $7 per share

* Clearside Biomedical Inc had Previously Expected Ipo Of 4 Mln Shares Of Its Common Stock To Be Priced Between $14 and $16 each Source text: 1.usa.gov/1Vwf1aU (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)