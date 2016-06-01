CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as banks and energy firms reverse gains
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as bank and energy shares, pinched by housing market jitters and lower oil prices, weighed on the market.
June 1 Ballard Power Systems :
* subsidiary Protonex receives $5.8 mln follow-on product order for U.S. Army
* Says all products under this new order are expected to be shipped in 2016
Sachem Capital Corp files for non-timely 10-Q