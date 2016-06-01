CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as banks and energy firms reverse gains
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as bank and energy shares, pinched by housing market jitters and lower oil prices, weighed on the market.
June 2 Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc
* Qtrly total net sales increased 19.2 pct to $193.7 million
* Qtrly comparable store sales increased 6.0 pct
* Qtrly adjusted net income increased 84.5 pct to $12.3 million, or $0.20 per diluted share
* Sees FY comparable store sales growth of 1.5 pct to 2.5 pct
* Sees FY adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.85 to $0.87
* FY earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $875.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net income increased 76.4 pct to $11.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted share
* Sees FY total net sales of $868 million to $878 million
* Sees FY net income per diluted share of $0.84 to $0.86
* Sees FY capital expenditures of $16.5 million to $17.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $190.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as bank and energy shares, pinched by housing market jitters and lower oil prices, weighed on the market.
* Sachem Capital Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rdbZQs) Further company coverage: