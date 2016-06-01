BRIEF-Generation Investment Management Llp says plans to vote against re-election of chairperson
* Generation Investment Management Llp says plans to vote against re-election of chairperson of Jones Lang Lasalle Inc Sheila Penrose - SEC filing
June 1 Medivation Inc
* Medivation sets record date for Sanofi's proposed consent solicitation
* Says accordance with Sanofi's request, company's board of directors has set close of business on June 1, 2016
* In accordance with request, co's board of directors has set close of business on June 1, as record date for Sanofi consent solicitation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Generation Investment Management Llp says plans to vote against re-election of chairperson of Jones Lang Lasalle Inc Sheila Penrose - SEC filing
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc on Tuesday published data showing that its deposit balances were continuing to decline.