June 1 Medivation Inc

* Medivation sets record date for Sanofi's proposed consent solicitation

* Says accordance with Sanofi's request, company's board of directors has set close of business on June 1, 2016

* In accordance with request, co's board of directors has set close of business on June 1, as record date for Sanofi consent solicitation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)