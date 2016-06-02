BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
June 1 Pine Cliff Energy Ltd :
* Entered agreement with company's syndicate of Canadian financial institutions to extend borrowing base redetermination date to June 30
* Says continues to consider various options to improve its balance sheet
* Says options include sale of non-core investments and assets, infrastructure options and financings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.