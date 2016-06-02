June 2 Deep Sea Supply Plc
* Says Deep Sea Supply and Marine Harvest asa to establish
an aquaculture shipping joint venture
* Billionaire investor John Fredriksen is the top owner of
both companies
* agreement to establish a 50/50 owned aquaculture shipping
joint venture that is to build, own and operate aquaculture
vessels
* Deep Sea Supply and Marine Harvest aim to significantly
reduce costs related to vessel services through establishing the
JV
* Current discussions indicate a substantial reduction in
newbuilding cost compared to solutions provided by alternative
aquaculture providers
* The intention of the JV is to also compete for external
contracts
* Deep Sea Supply will enter into management agreements with
the JV covering all necessary management services, including
technical management, ship management and other corporate
services
* The aquaculture shipping industry is fragmented and
characterised by lack of competition. Through the JV, Deep Sea
Supply and Marine Harvest aim to consolidate the industry to
achieve economies of scale. The JV will explore
any opportunity that may improve building cost or operating
cost, including taking advantage of the current imbalance in the
offshore service vessel market through potentially convert
surplus offshore vessels into aquaculture vessels if project
economics are favourable
Terje Solsvik