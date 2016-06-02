June 2 Deep Sea Supply Plc

* Says Deep Sea Supply and Marine Harvest asa to establish an aquaculture shipping joint venture

* Billionaire investor John Fredriksen is the top owner of both companies

* agreement to establish a 50/50 owned aquaculture shipping joint venture that is to build, own and operate aquaculture vessels

* Deep Sea Supply and Marine Harvest aim to significantly reduce costs related to vessel services through establishing the JV

* Current discussions indicate a substantial reduction in newbuilding cost compared to solutions provided by alternative aquaculture providers

* The intention of the JV is to also compete for external contracts

* Deep Sea Supply will enter into management agreements with the JV covering all necessary management services, including technical management, ship management and other corporate services

* The aquaculture shipping industry is fragmented and characterised by lack of competition. Through the JV, Deep Sea Supply and Marine Harvest aim to consolidate the industry to achieve economies of scale. The JV will explore any opportunity that may improve building cost or operating cost, including taking advantage of the current imbalance in the offshore service vessel market through potentially convert surplus offshore vessels into aquaculture vessels if project economics are favourable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)