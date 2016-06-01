BRIEF-Patriot National files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Further company coverage:
June 1 (Reuters) -
* Congress launches probe of NY Fed over handling of $80m cyberheist - CNBC
* Congressional committee launched probe into NY Fed's handling of heist of $80 million from accounts it maintains for the cbank of Bangladesh - CNBC (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Alcentra Capital corporation announces offering of common stock