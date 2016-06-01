BRIEF-Alcentra Capital corporation announces offering of common stock
* Alcentra Capital corporation announces offering of common stock
June 1 London Stock Exchange Group Plc
* Completion of sale of Frank Russell Company's asset management business
* Has completed sale of Frank Russell Company's asset management business
* Expected net proceeds to be realised by LSEG will be approximately us$920 million (634 million stg), as previously indicated,
* Has received cash proceeds at closing, net of payment of tax on gains, of approximately $650 million (448 million stg) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as bank and energy shares, pinched by housing market jitters and lower oil prices, weighed on the market.