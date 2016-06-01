June 1 London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* Completion of sale of Frank Russell Company's asset management business

* Expected net proceeds to be realised by LSEG will be approximately us$920 million (634 million stg), as previously indicated,

* Has received cash proceeds at closing, net of payment of tax on gains, of approximately $650 million (448 million stg)