June 1 Stratcorp Ltd

* Reviewed condensed provisional consolidated financial results for the year ended 29 February 2016

* No dividends were declared or paid to shareholders during year

* Headline loss per share 1.56 cents versus 1.77 cents a year ago

* Revenue from continuing operations decreased from R24.5 million in 2015 to R17.2 million in 2016

* FY net loss of R4.9 million in 2016 from continuing and discontinuing operations compared to a loss of R8.5 million in 2015