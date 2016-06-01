BRIEF-Alcentra Capital corporation announces offering of common stock
* Alcentra Capital corporation announces offering of common stock
June 1 Stratcorp Ltd
* Reviewed condensed provisional consolidated financial results for the year ended 29 February 2016
* No dividends were declared or paid to shareholders during year
* Headline loss per share 1.56 cents versus 1.77 cents a year ago
* Revenue from continuing operations decreased from R24.5 million in 2015 to R17.2 million in 2016
* FY net loss of R4.9 million in 2016 from continuing and discontinuing operations compared to a loss of R8.5 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alcentra Capital corporation announces offering of common stock
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as bank and energy shares, pinched by housing market jitters and lower oil prices, weighed on the market.