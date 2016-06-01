BRIEF-SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple-leveraged ETF - WSJ
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources
June 1 Air Products And Chemicals Inc
* Air Products And Chemicals Inc Says issued and sold 350 million of 0.375% notes due june 1, 2021
Source text: 1.usa.gov/1Vwf1aU Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources
TORONTO, May 16 A hacker who stole almost two million customer email addresses from Canada's largest telecommunications company sought payment from BCE Inc's Bell Canada before posting some of the data online, a company spokesman said.