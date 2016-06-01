BRIEF-SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple-leveraged ETF - WSJ
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources
June 1 Cesca Therapeutics Inc:
* Cesca therapeutics submits investigational device exemption supplement for Surgwerks CLI pivotal trial
* Expects FDA to submit its response to IDE supplement within 30 days of submission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources
TORONTO, May 16 A hacker who stole almost two million customer email addresses from Canada's largest telecommunications company sought payment from BCE Inc's Bell Canada before posting some of the data online, a company spokesman said.