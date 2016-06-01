BRIEF-Neophotonics says Sandra Waechter appointed interim CFO
* Neophotonics Corp - Waechter will serve as interim CFO until such time as company completes its on-going search for a new chief financial officer
June 1 Kentucky Fried Chicken:
* Kentucky Fried Chicken announced today adoption of mobile pay in U.S. restaurants
* New system is compatible with Android Pay, Apple Pay and Samsung Pay
* Mobile Pay is available in some restaurants beginning now, with system-wide adoption completed by end of summer
* New mobile payment system will be functional in KFC drive-thrus as well
* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc begins production of new 'mustang' iron ore pellet at its United Taconite Mine