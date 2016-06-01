BRIEF-Neophotonics says Sandra Waechter appointed interim CFO
* Neophotonics Corp - Waechter will serve as interim CFO until such time as company completes its on-going search for a new chief financial officer
June 1 Constellation Software Inc :
* Co's unit, Total Specific Solutions acquired all shares in capital of Vicrea Holding B.V.
* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc begins production of new 'mustang' iron ore pellet at its United Taconite Mine