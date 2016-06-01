June 1 U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA):
* U.S. FDA takes action against Kansas food manufacturer for
repeated food safety violations
* U.S. District Court entered consent decree of permanent
injunction between U.S. and Native American Enterprises LLC,
located in Wichita, Kansas
* To date, no illnesses have been reported from Native
American Enterprises LLC's products
* Under consent decree, co cannot make FDA-regulated food
products till it demonstrates its facility is suitable to
prevent contamination