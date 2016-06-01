June 1 U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA):

* U.S. FDA takes action against Kansas food manufacturer for repeated food safety violations

* U.S. District Court entered consent decree of permanent injunction between U.S. and Native American Enterprises LLC, located in Wichita, Kansas

* To date, no illnesses have been reported from Native American Enterprises LLC's products

* Under consent decree, co cannot make FDA-regulated food products till it demonstrates its facility is suitable to prevent contamination