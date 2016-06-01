BRIEF-Functionx files for non-timely 10-Q
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qOjLjR) Further company coverage:
June 1 JCDecaux SA statement
* JCDecaux says has decided not to pursue the acquisition of Metrobus group
* JCDcaux announced on October 19, 2015 an agreement with Publicis to increase its stake in Metrobus group from 33 pct to 100 pct, subject to the approval of the French Competition Authority
* JCDDcaux said the economic and strategic interests of the transaction were undermined by the excessive commitmentsrequired by the French Competition Authority, despite the significant undertakings which were offered by JCDecaux and confirmed by the market test. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
MEXICO CITY, May 16 Mexican journalists covered news conferences wearing black on Tuesday, and brought pictures of slain colleagues to rallies to put pressure on authorities to act against an escalation of murderous attacks on their trade.