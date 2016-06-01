June 1 Sanofi SA

* Latest day Medivation board can set record date is June 22, 2016

* Sanofi requests record date for consent solicitation to remove and replace Medivation's board of directors

* Pursuant to terms of its bylaws, Medivation is required to adopt a resolution fixing record date within 10 calendar days of request Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )