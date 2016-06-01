BRIEF-Neophotonics says Sandra Waechter appointed interim CFO
* Neophotonics Corp - Waechter will serve as interim CFO until such time as company completes its on-going search for a new chief financial officer
June 1 Sanofi SA
* Latest day Medivation board can set record date is June 22, 2016
* Sanofi requests record date for consent solicitation to remove and replace Medivation's board of directors
* Pursuant to terms of its bylaws, Medivation is required to adopt a resolution fixing record date within 10 calendar days of request
* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc begins production of new 'mustang' iron ore pellet at its United Taconite Mine