CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as banks and energy firms reverse gains
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as bank and energy shares, pinched by housing market jitters and lower oil prices, weighed on the market.
June 1 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
* Teavana has agreed to pay a $3.75 million civil penalty to federal government
* Penalty settles charges that Teavana knowingly failed to report that tumblers contained defect that could create product hazard
* Teavana agreed to comply with and maintain compliance program of parent co that is designed to ensure compliance with consumer product safety act Source text for Eikon:
* Sachem Capital Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rdbZQs) Further company coverage: