* Says IPO offer price set to 77 Swedish crowns ($9.28) per share, corresponding to an equity value of TF Bank of approximately 1,656 million crowns

* Says offering comprises 5,661,553 existing shares. No new shares are issued by the Company in connection with the offering

* To cover potential over-allotment, the selling shareholders have undertaken to sell a maximum of 849,126 additional shares, corresponding to approximately 0 percent of the total number of shares in the offering

* Says given full exercise of the over-allotment option, the offering will comprise of 6,510,679 shares, corresponding to approximately 30.3 percent of the total number of shares outstanding in the company

* Says based on the offer price, and under the assumption that the over-allotment option is exercised in full, the total value of the Offering will be approximately SEK 501 million.

* Erik Selin, through Erik Selin Fastigheter AB, Swedbank Robur Fonder and Lazard Asset Management have, under certain conditions, committed to acquire shares corresponding to 4.0, 6.0 and 1.75 percent, respectively, of the total number of shares in the company

* First day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to take place on 14 June 2016