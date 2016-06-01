BRIEF-Neophotonics says Sandra Waechter appointed interim CFO
* Neophotonics Corp - Waechter will serve as interim CFO until such time as company completes its on-going search for a new chief financial officer
June 1 Helmerich And Payne Inc :
* Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on its common stock
* $0.70 quarterly dividend represents a $0.0125 increase from $0.6875 dividend paid in previous quarter Source text 1.usa.gov/1Wx8PAt Further company coverage:
* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc begins production of new ‘mustang’ iron ore pellet at its United Taconite Mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: