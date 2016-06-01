CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as banks and energy firms reverse gains
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as bank and energy shares, pinched by housing market jitters and lower oil prices, weighed on the market.
June 2 Air Methods Corp
* Announces new chief financial officer
* Says Peter Csapo will join company as chief financial officer
* Csapo will succeed Trent Carman who will be stepping down from his role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sachem Capital Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rdbZQs) Further company coverage: