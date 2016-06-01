June 2 Repros Therapeutics Inc

* Repros provides update on EU submission of enclomiphene for the treatment of secondary hypogonadism and 3 month interim results for enclomiphene study in obese secondary hypogonadal men

* EU submission on track with anticipated registration decision expected fall 2017

* Company is scheduled to meet with British and French medical reviewers in June 2016