CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as banks and energy firms reverse gains
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as bank and energy shares, pinched by housing market jitters and lower oil prices, weighed on the market.
June 2 Repros Therapeutics Inc
* Repros provides update on EU submission of enclomiphene for the treatment of secondary hypogonadism and 3 month interim results for enclomiphene study in obese secondary hypogonadal men
* EU submission on track with anticipated registration decision expected fall 2017
* Company is scheduled to meet with British and French medical reviewers in June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sachem Capital Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rdbZQs) Further company coverage: