CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as banks and energy firms reverse gains
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as bank and energy shares, pinched by housing market jitters and lower oil prices, weighed on the market.
June 1 Dermira Inc
* Dermira announces positive topline results from two pivotal phase 3 clinical trials for DRM04 in patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis
* Says both clinical trials evaluated safety and efficacy of DRM04 compared to vehicle
* In ATMOS-2 trial, DRM04 demonstrated statistically significant improvements for both co-primary endpoints and both secondary endpoints compared to vehicle
* In ATMOS-1 trial, DRM04 demonstrated statistically significant improvements for one of co-primary endpoints and both secondary endpoints
* Dermira plans to submit a new drug application (NDA) to FDA for potential approval of DRM04. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Sachem Capital Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rdbZQs) Further company coverage: