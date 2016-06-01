BRIEF-Tenax meets with FDA to discuss positive mortality data and potential levosimendan NDA submission
June 1 Incyte Corp
* On june 1, 2016, amended buy-in license deal entered into by ariad pharmaceuticals, ariad pharmaceuticals (europe) s.a.r.l. & co
* Under terms, incyte europe granted exclusive license to develop & commercialize iclusig in european union and 22 other countries - sec filing
* Ariad will be eligible to receive from incyte europe tiered royalties of between 32% and 50% on net sales of iclusig in territory Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Generation Investment Management Llp says plans to vote against re-election of chairperson of Jones Lang Lasalle Inc Sheila Penrose - SEC filing