June 1 Incyte Corp

* On june 1, 2016, amended buy-in license deal entered into by ariad pharmaceuticals, ariad pharmaceuticals (europe) s.a.r.l. & co

* Under terms, incyte europe granted exclusive license to develop & commercialize iclusig in european union and 22 other countries - sec filing

* Ariad will be eligible to receive from incyte europe tiered royalties of between 32% and 50% on net sales of iclusig in territory Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)