CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as banks and energy firms reverse gains
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as bank and energy shares, pinched by housing market jitters and lower oil prices, weighed on the market.
June 1 Danaher Corp:
* Danaher declares pro rata dividend of Fortive common stock and announces expected "when-issued" trading of Fortive common stock
* Dividend is payable on July 2, 2016 in connection with separation of Danaher's existing test & measurement segment, industrial technologies segment
* It expects "when-issued" trading of fortive common stock to begin on June 13, 2016
* Fortive common stock to begin on June 13, 2016, on New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), under symbol "FTV WI."
* Sachem Capital Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing