CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as banks and energy firms reverse gains
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as bank and energy shares, pinched by housing market jitters and lower oil prices, weighed on the market.
June 1 Oceanus Resources Corporation
* Net proceeds of offering will be used for advancement and development of el tigre project
* Oceanus resources corporation announces $5 million bought deal financing
* Oceanus resources corporation says to sell ,on a bought deal basis, 21.7 million units of company at a price of $0.23 per unit
* Sachem Capital Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing