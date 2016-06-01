June 1 Oceanus Resources Corporation

* Net proceeds of offering will be used for advancement and development of el tigre project

* Oceanus resources corporation announces $5 million bought deal financing

* Oceanus resources corporation says to sell ,on a bought deal basis, 21.7 million units of company at a price of $0.23 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)