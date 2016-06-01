CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as banks and energy firms reverse gains
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as bank and energy shares, pinched by housing market jitters and lower oil prices, weighed on the market.
June 2 ACE Aviation Holdings Inc
* Payment for distribution will be June 22, 2016
* ACE Aviation announces court approval for a $12 million cash distribution to shareholders
* As at June 1, 2016 , ACE's only remaining assets consist of cash in an aggregate amount of approximately $19 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sachem Capital Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rdbZQs) Further company coverage: