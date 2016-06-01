CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as banks and energy firms reverse gains
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as bank and energy shares, pinched by housing market jitters and lower oil prices, weighed on the market.
June 1 HB Fuller Co :
* During Q1 ended February 27, 2016 implemented certain changes to organizational structure that resulted in changes to co's operating segments
* Co now has following operating segments: Americas adhesives; EIMEA; Asia Pacific; construction products; and engineering adhesives
* Company created a new global operating segment called engineering adhesives Source text - (1.usa.gov/1RO9lC4) Further company coverage:
* Sachem Capital Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rdbZQs) Further company coverage: