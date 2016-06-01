June 1 HB Fuller Co :

* During Q1 ended February 27, 2016 implemented certain changes to organizational structure that resulted in changes to co's operating segments

* Co now has following operating segments: Americas adhesives; EIMEA; Asia Pacific; construction products; and engineering adhesives

* Company created a new global operating segment called engineering adhesives